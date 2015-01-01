Abstract

AIM: Housing structures differ according to the local culture, climate, and lifestyle, and these unique characteristics usually act as potential hazards for falls, trips, and slips. The purpose of this study was to identify environmental hazards in a Japanese house and their association with falls, trips, and slips among older people.



METHODS: A total of 97 older people aged ≥75 years were included in this cross-sectional study. The number of environmental hazards was measured using a 46-item tool designed specifically for this study, and the associations of environmental hazards with falls, trips, and slips were analyzed using univariate and multivariate logistic regressions.



RESULTS: All houses had at least one environmental hazard, and 3-30 environmental hazards were identified. Although the number of environmental hazards was not associated with falls experienced during the past 6 months, a greater number of environmental hazards at home was correlated with the daily experience of trips and slips (odds ratio [OR]: 1.10; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.02-1.18). The association remained significant even after adjusting for demographic characteristics and other fall risk factors (OR: 1.11; 95% CI: 1.02-1.21).



CONCLUSION: We found that Japanese housing structures had unique environmental hazards that might cause trips and slips in older people. Appropriate housing assessments and modifications may help to promote aging-in-place among older people. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2022; ••: ••-••.

Language: en