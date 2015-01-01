Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study seeks to examine neighborhood characteristics, physical activity, and health status and their roles in promoting healthy cognitive aging.



METHODS: Using data from the REasons for Geographic And Racial Difference in Stroke (REGARDS) study (N=10,289, mean age=73.4 years), we used multilevel linear regression to examine the relationships between walkable neighborhoods (both objectively measured and subjective perceptions), walking behavior, physical activity, health status, and cognitive function.



RESULTS: Engaging in any moderate physical activity (β=0.47, p < 0.001), having better health status (β=0.02, p < 0.001), living in neighborhoods with greater street connectivity (β=0.15, p < 0.05), and positive perceptions of neighborhood traffic (p < 0.01) and parks (p < 0.05), were associated with higher cognitive function. Residence in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods (β=-0.01, p < 0.01) was negatively associated with cognitive function.



DISCUSSION: Both perceived and objective features of walkable environments may have consequences for cognitive health, and can inform the development of health promoting communities.

