Abstract

PURPOSE: Good posture plays a significant role for the elderly in achieving optimal quality of life. This study aimed to evaluate the impact of multicomponent functional training with postural correction on functional balance in the elderly with a history of falling.



METHODS: This study was a randomized controlled, single-blind study. Subjects (n = 28, mean age = 70 years) with a history of falling were selected and randomly allocated to either a multicomponent functional training (n = 14) or a control group (n = 14). The experimental group exercised for 8 weeks, three days per week for 60 min per day. The training program with strength, endurance, and balance parts was conducted in the multi-task conditions to stimulate the physical and cognitive abilities focusing on the attentional-correct posture. The control group received conventional care. The Berg balance and short physical performance battery tests were used in the pre-test and post-test. The adjusted post-test means of experimental and control groups were analyzed using the ANCOVA test to eliminate any pretest effects.



RESULTS: This study found a significant effect of training on Berg balance test (P = 0.001), Timed Up and Go with D-T (P = 0.01), Timed Up and Go (P = 0.002), and Short Physical Performance Battery (P = 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Eight weeks of multicomponent exercise training has beneficial effects on balance and physical function and results in improved equilibrium and a decreasing probability of falling. Therefore, practitioners can use this 8-week training program for older adults.

