Abstract

Victims of incest are usually women and children who are mostly girls. The abuse between siblings may remain hidden because of the family's fear of social stigma, though it may result in pregnancy. This article presents a case of incestuous childhood sexual abuse between siblings resulting in pregnancy without intercourse, an event rarely reported in the literature. An 11-year-old girl was brought to the hospital because of a stomachache and was detected pregnancy from examinations. Forensic medicine experts determined that the girl's hymen was still intact and non-elastic in the genital examination. Gynecology and Obstetrics Department confirmed the pregnant compatibility with 14 weeks, 4 days; after ultrasonographic monitoring. She was abused by her 14-year-old brother by rubbing for 1 year and this resulted in pregnancy. During the psychiatric examination, her attitude was negative and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder emerged. Medical abortion was applied after psychiatric and gynecological examinations. The girl's brother was confirmed as the biological father after the DNA paternity test was conducted on the fetus. Based on this case, this article aimed to examine the medical, social, and legal problems caused by incestuous childhood sexual abuse and contribute to the literature by emphasizing what forensic medicine and preventive medicine approaches should consider in such cases.

