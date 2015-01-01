Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study aimed to synthesize the effects of five types of child maltreatment (physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical neglect and emotional neglect) on late-life depression.



METHOD: Four English-language databases (Web of Science, PsycINFO and PsycARTICLES, PubMed, and Cochrane Library) and three Chinese databases (China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang Database, and Weipu Database) were systematically reviewed, and data related to the association between child maltreatment and late-life depression were extracted. Ten studies involving 30,308 older adults were included, and the effect sizes were pooled using random-effect models.



FINDINGS: Except for sexual abuse, four types of child maltreatment were found to be positively associated with late-life depression. Physical abuse, emotional abuse and physical neglect were associated with elderly depression (PA: OR = 1.73, 95% CI = 1.55-1.95, p <.001; EA: OR = 1.92, 95% CI = 1.73-2.12, p <.001; PN: OR = 2.05, 95% CI = 1.15-3.67, p <.01) at a small level, and emotional neglect was associated with elderly depression (OR = 3.25, 95% CI = 1.43-7.39, p <.001) at an approximately moderate level. Gender moderated the relationship between physical neglect, emotional neglect, and late-life depression.



CONCLUSION: Our findings highlight the significance of child maltreatment in the development of late-life depression, and underscore the need for future research and practice to explore potential ways to address late-life depression among older adults who suffered child maltreatment.

Language: en