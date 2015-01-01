Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the potential financial impacts on Australian television networks of a ban on alcohol advertising during sports broadcasts.



METHODS: We analysed television advertising data from Nielsen, a commercial market research company. The data included details of all advertisements (ads) for the 10 highest-spending alcohol brands on free-to-air television networks in the five largest capital cities in Australia over a 12-month period (November 2018-October 2019). We estimated alcohol advertising spend during sports broadcasts. Financial value per network was estimated using ad duration and total spend per channel.



RESULTS: There were 10,660 alcohol ads (average of 75 minutes per week) shown during sports broadcasts, amounting to A$14.4 million in revenue to television networks. Forty-five per cent of these ads were at children's viewing times. Channel Seven received the largest amount of alcohol advertising revenue (A$20.8 million), of which A$10.8 million (52.0%) was during sports broadcasts (0.5% of its total advertising revenue).



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol advertising during sports broadcasts is pervasive but contributes a relatively small proportion of revenue for television networks. Implications for public health: A ban on alcohol advertising during sport broadcasts is unlikely to have major financial impacts on broadcasters, whilst the health and social benefits are potentially substantial.

