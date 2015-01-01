SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bielemann RM, Oliveira R, Bertoldi AD, Tomasi E, Demarco FF, Gonzalez MC, Bohm AW, Brage S, Ekelund U. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Human Kinetics Publishers)

10.1123/japa.2021-0148

35240575

This study evaluated prospective associations between self-reported and objectively measured physical activity (PA) and risk of falls among older adults. A cohort study started in 2014 with 1,451 community-dwelling older adults living in Pelotas, Brazil. Leisure-time PA was obtained by the International Physical Activity Questionnaire and 7-day raw accelerometer data evaluated for total, light PA, and moderate to vigorous PA. In 2016-2017, participants recorded their falls in the previous 12 months. Around 23% of the 1,161 participants followed-up in 2016-2017 experienced a fall in the last 12 months. Participants who did not spend any time in self-reported leisure-time PA at baseline had on average 34% higher risk of falls, and individuals in the lowest tertile for moderate to vigorous PA had on average 51% higher risk of falls compared to those in the highest tertile. Low levels of self-reported and objectively measured moderate to vigorous PA were related to higher risk of falling among Brazilian older adults.


elderly; incidence; accelerometer; longitudinal studies; motor activity

