Kaleyias J, Kothare SV. J. Clin. Neurophysiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1097/WNP.0000000000000661

35239560

Sleep disorders are common after traumatic brain injury (TBI). This study will review the spectrum and proposed mechanisms of TBI-associated sleep disorders and discuss the clinical approach to diagnosis and management of them. Disordered and fragmented sleep with insomnia and daytime sleepiness is very common after TBI. Sleep disruption contributes to morbidity and neurocognitive and neurobehavioral deficits and prolongs the recovery phase after injury. Early recognition and correction of these problems may limit the secondary effects of TBI and improve patient outcomes. Evaluating sleep disorders in TBI should be an important component of TBI assessment and management. Finally, newer research techniques for early diagnosis, prognosis, and improved outcomes after TBI will also be addressed.


