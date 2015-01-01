Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Parental perception that one's child may be vulnerable to a threatening illness appears to be negatively associated with the child's socioemotional development. However, there are no studies that have analyzed the association of these dysfunctional parental perceptions on the emotional development of children who have not suffered a previous serious illness. The main objective of the present study was to study the relationship between parental perception of child vulnerability (PPCV) and children's socioemotional development, hypothesizing that PPCV is associated both directly and indirectly with children's socioemotional development through parental reflective functioning and parental competence.



METHODS: The study involved 433 mothers and 113 fathers of infants between 0 and 3 years.



RESULTS: PPCV was negatively associated with children's socioemotional development. Likewise, PPCV was indirectly and positively related to children's socioemotional development through the dimension of Interest and Curiosity of parental reflective functioning and parental competence.



CONCLUSIONS: The literature has shown that parental dysfunctional perceptions about the health of their children can be negatively associated with children's socioemotional development. However, if these concerns are associated with increased interest and curiosity about the mental states of the child, this may actually promote the child's socioemotional development.

