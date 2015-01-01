|
Gordo L, Iriarte Elejalde L, Martínez-Pampliega A. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press
35238920
OBJECTIVE: Parental perception that one's child may be vulnerable to a threatening illness appears to be negatively associated with the child's socioemotional development. However, there are no studies that have analyzed the association of these dysfunctional parental perceptions on the emotional development of children who have not suffered a previous serious illness. The main objective of the present study was to study the relationship between parental perception of child vulnerability (PPCV) and children's socioemotional development, hypothesizing that PPCV is associated both directly and indirectly with children's socioemotional development through parental reflective functioning and parental competence.
parental competence; parental perception of child vulnerability; parental reflective functioning; socioemotional development