Citation
Hannun J, Dias C, Taha AH, Almutairi A, Alhajyaseen W, Sarvi M, Al-Bosta S. PLoS One 2022; 17(3): e0264635.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
35239720
Abstract
|
Common geometrical layouts could potentially be bottlenecks, particularly during emergency and high density situations. When pedestrians are interacting with such complex geometrical settings, the congestion effect might not be uniform over the bottleneck area. This study uses the trajectory data collected through a controlled laboratory experiment to explore the spatial variation of speeds when a group of people navigates through bends. Four turning angles, i.e., 45°, 90°, 135° and 180°, with a straight corridor and two speed levels, i.e., normal speed walking and slow running (jogging), were considered in these experiments.
