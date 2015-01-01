|
Mullachery PH, Lankenau S, Diez Roux AV, Li R, Henson RM, Bilal U. BMJ Open 2022; 12(3): e048831.
35241464
OBJECTIVES: To describe the association between population size, population growth and opioid overdose deaths-overall and by type of opioid-in US commuting zones (CZs) in three periods between 2005 and 2017. SETTINGS: 741 CZs covering the entirety of the US CZs are aggregations of counties based on commuting patterns that reflect local economies. PARTICIPANTS: We used mortality data at the county level from 2005 to 2017 from the National Center for Health Statistics. OUTCOME: Opioid overdose deaths were defined using underlying and contributory causes of death codes from the International Classification of Diseases, 10th revision (ICD-10). We used the underlying cause of death to identify all drug poisoning deaths. Contributory cause of death was used to classify opioid overdose deaths according to the three major types of opioid, that is, prescription opioids, heroin and synthetic opioids other than methadone.
epidemiology; public health; substance misuse