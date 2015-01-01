SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Iskakova AN, Abitayeva GK, Abeev AB, Sarmurzina ZS. Data Brief 2022; 41: e107972.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.dib.2022.107972

PMID

35242949

PMCID

PMC8881715

Abstract

Adulteration of meat products, including illegal substitution and addition of ingredients, tampering, and the misrepresentation and labelling of food or food ingredients, is becoming a more serious problem globally. The consequences of such manipulations can pose various health risks for consumers, including food allergies and poisoning. This study investigates the problem of meat product adulteration, and detection of the same using real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR).

Review question: What is the diagnostic accuracy of real-time PCR testing for the detection of meat adulteration? A review via meta-analysis was conducted. Searches were conducted in the Web of Science and MEDLINE (February 2021). All data processing was carried out using Review Manager 5.4 and Meta-Disc 1.4 software.


Language: en

Keywords

Meta-analysis; Adulteration; qPCR; Real-time PCR; Sensitivity; Specificity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print