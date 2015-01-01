|
Iskakova AN, Abitayeva GK, Abeev AB, Sarmurzina ZS. Data Brief 2022; 41: e107972.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35242949
Adulteration of meat products, including illegal substitution and addition of ingredients, tampering, and the misrepresentation and labelling of food or food ingredients, is becoming a more serious problem globally. The consequences of such manipulations can pose various health risks for consumers, including food allergies and poisoning. This study investigates the problem of meat product adulteration, and detection of the same using real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR).
Meta-analysis; Adulteration; qPCR; Real-time PCR; Sensitivity; Specificity