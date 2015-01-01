Abstract

The manifestation of a new pathogen, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, constitutes a new problem for modern healthcare systems. Developing updated standards for all emergency services working at an accident site during the pandemic has been a continuous challenge. The principal method of preventing the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the use of personal protective equipment, such as protective suits, masks and goggles or face shields. The study aims to present the recommended on-site procedures during the coronavirus pandemic based on the description of an accident of an ambulance transporting a patient with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, emphasizing the actions taken by the emergency services sent to the accident site.

