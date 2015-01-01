|
Montoya-Arenas DA, Londoño-Guzmán D, Franco JG, Gaviria AM. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e693741.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
35242058
OBJECTIVE: The exposure to unfavorable environments during childhood negatively affects the development of the executive planning abilities in adult life. In countries with sociopolitical conflicts, children are exposed to traumatic events as a result of child abuse and sociopolitical violence. The purpose of this study was to analyze the effect of the exposure to both forms of adverse childhood experiences on the executive planning abilities in adults from the general population.
Language: en
elderly; child abuse; violence; adverse childhood experiences; executive planning