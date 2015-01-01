|
Machan M, Tabor JB, Wang M, Sutter B, Wiley JP, Mychasiuk R, Debert CT. Front. Sports Act. Living 2022; 4: e816607.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
35243342
To date, sport-related concussion diagnosis and management is primarily based on subjective clinical tests in the absence of validated biomarkers. A major obstacle to clinical validation and application is a lack of studies exploring potential biomarkers in non-injured populations. This cross-sectional study examined the associations between saliva telomere length (TL) and multiple confounding variables in a healthy university athlete population. One hundred eighty-three (108 male and 75 female) uninjured varsity athletes were recruited to the study and provided saliva samples at either pre- or mid-season, for TL analysis. Multiple linear regression was used to determine the associations between saliva TL and history of concussion, sport contact type, time in season (pre vs. mid-season collection), age, and sex.
sport-related concussion; saliva; athletes; fluid biomarkers; telomere length