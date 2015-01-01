Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the mental health needs of students, and the professional development and support needs of teachers and school health professionals, as a way to foster community engagement and help set priorities for a comprehensive school mental health system in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD). SETTING: The study team surveyed all DPSCD staff in June 2019 and all students in grades 8-12 between October and December 2019. STUDY DESIGN: A descriptive study based on anonymous, web-based surveys focused on student trauma exposure and mental health symptoms, student mental health resource utilization, staff burnout, and professional development needs. DATA COLLECTION: All students (grades 8-12) and district staff were eligible to participate; the student survey was made available in six languages. Parents/guardians could opt children out; schools could exclude children unable to complete the survey independently. Student surveys were administered in school; staff surveys were sent via email. PRINCIPAL FINDINGS: Thirty-four percent of DPSCD students reported moderate/severe depression symptoms; 22% had seriously considered suicide in the past year. Rates exceed national averages; 37% of students with severe depression and 34% of those with suicidal ideation had not accessed mental health supports. Staff indicated high levels of burnout and substantial interest in learning about self-care strategies or coping with vicarious trauma. Over 75% of teachers and school mental health professionals expressed interest in learning about best practices for supporting students impacted by trauma or mental illness.



CONCLUSIONS: A large number of DPSCD students are experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety, and many students who need care are not accessing it. Addressing the mental health needs of students is a high priority for staff, but they need more training and support, as well as support for their own vicarious trauma and high levels of burnout.

Language: en