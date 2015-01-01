Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Car sickness is the state of being unhealthy as a result of motions that occur while traveling by vehicles. Passengers traveled by vehicles had experienced car sickness not only as a result of the biological effects but also other associated factors. Therefore, this study aimed to identify sociocultural, individual behavioral factors and situational factors resulting in car sickness of passengers traveling by minibus or bus or both.



METHODS: This study was designed in a cross-sectional study and employed a quantitative approach to collect data among 384 passengers. Primary data were collected by a survey method. Both adult male and female passengers without any confirmed disease participated in the study. Car sickness was measured as whether a passenger traveling by vehicle in the past six months had at least one of the signs and symptoms either vomiting, nausea, headache, and (cold) sweating. Quantitative data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, bivariate analysis, and binary logistic regression. The multivariate logistic regression model was employed and used to execute the associated risk factors by declaring all statistical tests significantly at p-value ≤0.05.



RESULTS: The results indicated that being older (aOR = 0.972, 95% CI: 0.947, 0.999) and male passengers (aOR = 0.357, 95% CI: 0.190, 0.673) significantly decreased occurrences of car sickness. However, sleep deprivation (aOR = 8.540, 95% CI: 2.575, 28.328), eating heavy meals before starting traveling (aOR = 4.147, 95% CI: 1.659, 10.366), the aggressiveness of drivers (aOR = 5.467, 95% CI: 2.456, 12.172), and travel with other passengers in overcrowded vehicles (aOR = 9.5212, 95% CI: 5.194, 17.455) were significantly contributed to car sickness.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggested that younger passengers should take medications that reduce the sensation of car sickness before starting traveling and female passengers should reduce unpaid domestic work before their travels. In order to prevent or reduce the sensation of car sickness, passengers should take enough physical rest, sleep well, and avoid eating heavy meals before a journey. Furthermore, passengers should strongly advise or kindly request aggressive drivers to drive slowly and uniformly. Last, the passengers should avoid traveling with other passengers in overcrowded vehicles as much as possible.

Language: en