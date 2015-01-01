|
Eslick GD, Nunez C, Elliott EJ. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2022; 58(3): 546-548.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35244303
Abstract
|
A recent tragedy in Davenport, Tasmania, Australia, resulted in the death of six young school children and serious injury to three others when the jumping castle on which they were playing was lifted from the ground in a gust of wind. It became airborne to a maximum height of 10 m and travelled 50 m before becoming lodged in a tree. This incident highlights potential serious health consequences associated with jumping or bouncy castles or inflatable bouncers. Previous studies suggest that one child presents every 46 min to a US emergency department with an injury sustained on a jumping castle.1
