Appiah D, Noamesi AT, Osaji J, Bolton C, Nwabuo CC, Ebong IA. J. Womens Health (Larchmont) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35244475
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of mental health disorders (MHD) and takotsubo syndrome (TS), also known as broken heart syndrome, is increasing and more common in older women. Mortality among persons with TS is comparable to that of persons with myocardial infarction. Although TS is poorly understood, it is thought to be precipitated by psychological stress. We examined the relationship between MHD and TS among elderly American women.
elderly; epidemiology; mental health; women; takotsubo syndrome