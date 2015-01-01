Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of mental health disorders (MHD) and takotsubo syndrome (TS), also known as broken heart syndrome, is increasing and more common in older women. Mortality among persons with TS is comparable to that of persons with myocardial infarction. Although TS is poorly understood, it is thought to be precipitated by psychological stress. We examined the relationship between MHD and TS among elderly American women.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data consisted of 10.9 million hospitalizations among women aged ≥60 years recorded in the National Inpatient Sample from 2007 to 2015. International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, codes were used to define TS, MHD, and other chronic conditions. Logistic regression models were used to estimate odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for the association between MHD and TS.



RESULTS: The mean age of patients was 76 years, with 38% of them diagnosed with MHD. Over the 9-year period, the prevalence of TS hospitalizations increased by almost fourfold from 37.1/100,000 to 154.7/100,000, with a higher prevalence among patients with MHD. In multivariable adjusted models, MHD was associated with elevated odds of TS (OR = 1.25; 95% CI: 1.18-1.32), with the odds increasing with the frequency of MHD diagnosis. Among patients with one MHD, the odds of TS were significantly higher among those diagnosed with adjustment, anxiety, and mood disorders but lower among those with suicide ideations and personality disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: The presence of MHD was associated with elevated odds of TS. Understanding underlying mechanisms linking MHD with TS will enhance MHD management.

Language: en