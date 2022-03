Abstract

The authors of the above article, which appeared in the January 2022 issue of Optometry and Vision Science, have reported errors in the citation of Table 1 and the design of Table 2, as well as a typographical error in Table 3. These errors have been corrected in the published version.1



REFERENCE

1. Winkler SL, Marszalek J, Wang X, et al. Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury-related Ocular Injury and Vision Dysfunction: Vision Rehabilitation Utilization. Optom Vis Sci 2022;99:3-8. doi: 10.1097/OPX.0000000000001824.



