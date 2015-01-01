SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Santesteban-Echarri O, Sandel D, Liu L, Bearden CE, Cadenhead KS, Cannon TD, Cornblatt BA, Keshavan M, Mathalon DH, McGlashan TH, Perkins DO, Seidman LJ, Stone WS, Tsuang MT, Walker EF, Woods SW, Addington J. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 311: e114480.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2022.114480

PMID

35245743

Abstract

Having a first-degree relative with a psychotic disorder increases an individual's risk for developing psychosis to 10% compared to 1% in the general population. The impact of being at family high-risk for psychosis (FHR) has been examined in samples of youth who are at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR). The second North American Prodrome Longitudinal Study (NAPLS-2) identified very few clinical differences between CHR individuals with and without FHR. This paper aims to confirm these results in a new CHR sample, NAPLS-3. The NAPLS-3 sample consisted of 703 CHR participants, of whom 82 were at FHR (CHR+FHR), and 621 were not (CHR+FHRneg). The Family Interview for Genetic Studies was used to determine the presence of a first-degree relative with a psychotic disorder. The groups were compared on social and role functioning, positive and negative symptoms, IQ, cannabis use, and trauma. At baseline, the CHR+FHR group reported a statistically significant increased severity of positive and negative symptoms, lower IQ scores, and increased reports of trauma, psychological and physical abuse. There were no differences in transition rates between the two groups. This study supports some of the already reported differences in trauma, physical and psychological abuse between CHR individuals with and without FHR.


Language: en

Keywords

Psychosis; Clinical high risk for psychosis; Family risk; Transition

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print