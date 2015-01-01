Abstract

Having a first-degree relative with a psychotic disorder increases an individual's risk for developing psychosis to 10% compared to 1% in the general population. The impact of being at family high-risk for psychosis (FHR) has been examined in samples of youth who are at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR). The second North American Prodrome Longitudinal Study (NAPLS-2) identified very few clinical differences between CHR individuals with and without FHR. This paper aims to confirm these results in a new CHR sample, NAPLS-3. The NAPLS-3 sample consisted of 703 CHR participants, of whom 82 were at FHR (CHR+FHR), and 621 were not (CHR+FHRneg). The Family Interview for Genetic Studies was used to determine the presence of a first-degree relative with a psychotic disorder. The groups were compared on social and role functioning, positive and negative symptoms, IQ, cannabis use, and trauma. At baseline, the CHR+FHR group reported a statistically significant increased severity of positive and negative symptoms, lower IQ scores, and increased reports of trauma, psychological and physical abuse. There were no differences in transition rates between the two groups. This study supports some of the already reported differences in trauma, physical and psychological abuse between CHR individuals with and without FHR.

