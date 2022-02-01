Abstract

INTRODUCTION: During the last years, the use of e-scooter has become more and more popular due to the versatility as the practicality in intra-urban mobility. However, e-scooter has turned into a spring of accidents, lot of them, severe, causing new public health problems and significantly increasing the direct and indirect healthcare costs.



OBJECTIVE: To characterise the epidemiology of the injuries caused by e-scooter related accidents and to study their indirect economic impact in work-related accidents hospital.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Retrospective and descriptive study in which has been checked all the medical information about the patients attended in the ER (emergency room) of the Hospital Asepeyo Sant Cugat, who suffered e-scooter accident from January 2018 to December 2020.



RESULTS: 167 patients were included in the study. 55% (92) were male and 45% (75) were female. The average of age was 37.4 years-old. There were quantified 117 different fractures in 105 patients (63%). Other injuries documented were: 36 patients with multiple contusions, 16 head traumas and 4 wounds which required suture. The most frequent ligamentous injuries were 4 ACL ruptures, 3 ACJ dislocations and 2 patients with rupture of the UCL of the thumb. 105 patients required hospital admission, 3 of them in ICU. The 51% of the cases required surgical treatment of their injuries. In that period, as a consequence of the work inabilities generated by the total of the patients included in the study, the added cost for the hospital was around 1,062,444€.



CONCLUSIONS: The popularisation of e-scooters between the employed population has caused a high increased number of accidents in this range of age. Most of the injuries observed may be compared with those seen in high-energy traumas. These cause an important socio-economic impact due to the nature of the injuries and the potential complications that could appear. The work inabilities observed as a consequence of e-scooter related injuries in the employed population have caused a substantial economic impact, shooting up to more than 1,000,000€ the indirect cost of our hospital during the reviewed period.



Introducción



El uso de patinetes eléctricos se ha popularizado como medio de transporte en los últimos años, tanto por su versatilidad como por la practicidad en el uso de estos. Sin embargo, no dejan de ser una fuente de accidentes, muchas veces graves, generando nuevos problemas de salud pública y aumentando los costes de esta.

Objetivo



Caracterizar la epidemiología de las lesiones producidas por accidentes en patinete eléctrico y estudiar el impacto económico indirecto en una mutua laboral.

Materiales y métodos



Estudio descriptivo, donde se revisan retrospectivamente los pacientes atendidos en urgencias, del Hospital de Asepeyo en Sant Cugat, que han sufrido accidentes en patinete eléctrico en el periodo comprendido entre enero de 2018 y diciembre de 2020.

Resultados



Se incluyeron 167 pacientes. El 55% (92) de los pacientes fueron hombres y el 45% (75) mujeres, con una edad media de 37,4 años. Se diagnosticaron 117 fracturas en el 63% (105) de los pacientes. Otras lesiones frecuentes documentadas fueron: 36 policontusiones, 16 TCE y 4 heridas que requirieron sutura. Las lesiones ligamentosas más comúnmente observadas fueron: 4 casos de rotura aguda de LCA, 3 casos de luxación acromioclavicular y 2 casos de rotura del LCC del pulgar. Un total de 105 pacientes requirieron ingreso hospitalario, 3 de ellos en UCI. El 51% (85) de los pacientes requirieron tratamiento quirúrgico. Durante ese periodo, el coste generado como consecuencia de las bajas laborales ascendió a 1.062.444€.

Conclusiones



El patinete eléctrico está comportando un incremento significativo de accidentes de tráfico en población adulta joven. Las lesiones que provocan pueden compararse con las vistas en accidentes de alta energía, generando un alto impacto socioeconómico debido a la naturaleza de las lesiones y sus potenciales complicaciones. Como mutua laboral, el impacto económico generado por las incapacidades laborales ha sido significantemente notable, ascendiendo a más de 1.000.000€ en el periodo revisado.



Keywords

E-scooter

In-itinere accident

Work-related accident

Work disability

Economic impact



Palabras clave

Patinete eléctrico

Accidente in itinere

Accidente laboral

Incapacidad laboral

Impacto económico

