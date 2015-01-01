Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVES: The physical and mental health of adolescents is an important study area. This study aims to examine the occurrence of aggression, sleep disturbances, and suicide risk among Chinese adolescents, along with the relationships between these factors.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study conducted through an online survey. Of the original 7,011 Chinese adolescent respondents, the analysis included data from 6,122 adolescent, aged between 12 and 18 years, from 23 regions, whose average age was 16.12 (±1.44) years, with 48.8% being male. While the Chi-square test and t-test were used for analyzing demographic data and continuous variables, respectively; mediation analysis was used to explore the mechanism of experiencing aggression on suicide risk. The respondents' sleep quality, nightmare distress, daytime sleepiness, fatigue, and suicide risk were assessed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), Nightmare Distress Questionnaire - Chinese version (NDQ-CV), Chinese Adolescent Daytime Sleepiness Scale (CADSS), Multidimensional Fatigue Inventory (MFI-20), and the suicide risk module of the MINI-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI), respectively. Four items were used to assess adolescents' experiences with aggression.



RESULTS: Of the respondents, 42% reported experiencing aggression by others, especially parental physical maltreatment. Further, 26.9% of adolescents in school, and in particular, 31.8% in senior high school experienced insomnia symptoms. Adolescents who reported experiences of aggression had more severe insomnia symptoms, nightmare distress, fatigue, and a higher risk of suicide when compared to those who did not (all p's < 0.001). Insomnia symptoms, nightmare distress, and fatigue all mediated the relationship between aggression and suicide risk, and there was a chain of mediating effects between these factors [for total indirect effect β=1.1512, 95% CI (0.9671, 1.3426), direct effect β=0.4934, 95% CI (0.1978, 0.7891), and total effect β=1.6446, 95% CI (1.3479, 1.9414)].



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings indicate that among adolescents, experiencing aggression is associated with an increased suicide risk. In addition to the direct effect of aggression on suicide risk; insomnia, nightmare distress, and fatigue mediate the relationship between aggression and suicide risk. More attention should be paid to adolescents experiencing aggression, and interventions should be implemented and strengthened.

