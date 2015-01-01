Abstract

BACKGROUND: Penetrating crossbow head injuries are rare with no clear consensus regarding the optimal management paradigm for such injuries. We present three cases of crossbow injury to the head, with emphasis on the need for a comprehensive multidisciplinary management plan. CASE DESCRIPTION: Three cases are presented of patients presenting with self-inflicted penetrating crossbow to head injuries. All three patients presented with intact neurological exam. A comprehensive multidisciplinary plan was created for all three cases with subsequent successful removal of the arrows. All three patients were discharged home with modified Rankin scale score of <2.



CONCLUSION: Penetrating crossbow brain injuries are rare and require complex management. A comprehensive management strategy is necessary to manage these injuries. Moreover, careful consideration of factors such as the arrow trajectory, complexity of the injuries, and availability of the required expertise is important to increase the chances of success.

Language: en