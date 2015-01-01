Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study determined the type of striking vehicle or object associated with serious injury to at least 1 occupant in the vehicle struck in the rear.



METHOD: The 1990-2015 NASS-CDS was analyzed for light vehicles involved in rear crashes. The type of vehicle struck in the rear resulting in serious injury to at least 1 occupant was determined. Rear impacts were identified with GAD1 = B without rollover (rollover ≤ 0). Vehicles with serious to maximum injury were identified as VAIS 3 to 6 (VAIS 3+). The type of striking vehicle or object was determined for the rear impacts causing serious injury. The risk and relative risk for serious injury were determined. Review of electronic cases was conducted for light vehicles with serious injury (VAIS 3+) in impacts by tractor-trailers or large trucks.



RESULTS: The highest risk for serious injury to an occupant in the struck vehicle was from a tractor-trailer or large truck (2.71%), followed by a fixed object (1.49%) and van (1.00%). The average risk was 0.33%. The relative risk was 8.2 times for impact with a tractor-trailer or large truck and 4.5 times for impact with a fixed object. The highest risk impacts with a fixed object were rear impacts into a tree/bush (3.57%) and pole (2.90%). Tractor-trailers and large trucks accounted for 16.2% of serious injury in struck vehicles, followed by fixed objects at 12.9%; the 2 accounted for 29.1% of serious injury to occupants of struck vehicles. The case review identified 22 tractor-trailer and 1 large truck crashes involving 31 seriously injured occupants in the struck vehicle. There were 2 general crash scenarios associated with serious injury. One involved intrusion deforming the occupant compartment. The other involved vehicle accelerations sufficient to seriously injure an occupant in the struck vehicle without significant deformation to the occupant compartment.



CONCLUSION: This study provides insight into the striking vehicle or object associated with serious injury to light vehicle occupants in rear impacts. Tractor-trailer impacts into the rear of a vehicle involved a high risk for serious injury in the struck vehicle. The use of collision mitigation technologies, such as forward collision warning or automatic emergency braking, on the tractor-trailer may support better speed control and lead to lower closing velocities of rear impacts to light vehicles.

