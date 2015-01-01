|
Gong Y, Yan J, Deng Y, Bao C, Yi Q, Liu J, Zhang Z. Transl. Pediatr. 2022; 11(1): 127-137.
BACKGROUND: Impulsivity trait as a risk factor which typically displayed in risk decision among school youth. This study aims to examine behavioral and cognitive problems of risky decision among Chinese young people aged 15-25 years. The balloon analogue risk task (BART) and event-related potential (ERP) were combine used to explore the neural mechanism of risky decision process whether infected by impulsivity trait.
impulsivity; P300; event-related potential; feedback-related negativity (FRN); Risky decision