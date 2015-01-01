Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child injury is not seen as a new issue in medical science and public health; however, for years it has been either generally brushed aside or been conspicuously absent from the world health agenda. This study aims at investigating the factors leading to house injuries and attempts to highlight mothers' pivotal role to provide a safe place for children at home.



METHODS: A qualitative research method was used. There were 29 interviews in total: 12 interviews with mothers, 9 with cure and prevention specialists and 8 with researchers. The data were gathered through semistructured interviews conducted in participants' workplaces namely universities, research centres, health centres and in some cases through telephone in 3 months from February 2021 to May 2021 in Tehran, Iran. The participants were selected through non-probability and purposive sampling. All of the recorded interviews and notes were accurately evaluated and data analysis was performed based on the content analysis.



RESULTS: In this study, 29 participants' views were examined: 12 mothers (41.37%), 8 researchers (27.5%) and 9 treatment and prevention experts (31%). After the analysis of the interviews, 96 codes, 14 subcategories and 3 main categories were extracted. The main categories included the predisposing factors, reinforcing factors and enabling factors. The subcategories included perceived sensitivity, perceived susceptibility, health control centre, perceived benefits, observational or peripheral learning, social support, family support, abstract norms, valuing children's health, background factors, skills, rules and regulations, child's character traits and self-efficacy to overcome barriers.



CONCLUSION: House injuries among children are a complicated and multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive investigation to determine the contributing factors.

Language: en