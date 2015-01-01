Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to identify latent class profiles of sexual minority adolescents (Men Sexually attracted to Men, Women Sexually attracted to Women, and Bisexual) with elevated suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Data were collected from 18 secondary schools in China. Sub-group classifications were identified using variables associated with suicidal ideation in sexual minority adolescents, including parental relationship quality, electronic equipment time, school bullying, and sleep quality using the Chinese version of the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index to measure sleep. Anxiety was measured using the Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7 (GAD-7), depression was measured using the Patient Health Questionnaire 9 (PHQ-9), hypomania using the Hypomanic Checklist-32 (HCL-32), positive coping style was identified using the Trait Coping Style Questionnaire, and self-efficacy was measured by the General Self-Efficacy Scale.



RESULTS: Four distinctive profiles were derived from the data. Compared to "low-risk" group (Class 3), the "adolescent with mood problems" group (Class 2) had a 9.81 times higher risk of suicidal ideation; the those who classified as "severe bullied adolescent" (Class 4) had a 9.26 times higher risk of suicidal ideation. and the "adolescents with low self-efficacy" group (Class 1) had a 4.48 times higher risk of suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Sexual minority adolescents with mood problems have the highest risk of suicidal ideation, followed by adolescents frequently being bullied at school. Interventions aimed at reducing suicide risk among sexual minority adolescents may benefit from attending to such profile factors identified in this study to develop targeted clinical care.

