Journal Article

Citation

Horowitz LM, Bridge JA, Tipton MV, Abernathy T, Mournet AM, Snyder DJ, Lanzillo EC, Powell D, Schoenbaum M, Brahmbhatt K, Pao M. Acad. Pediatr. 2022; 22(2): 217-226.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.acap.2021.10.012

PMID

35248306

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the methodological development and feasibility of real-world implementation of suicide risk screening into a pediatric primary care setting.

METHODS: A suicide risk screening quality improvement project (QIP) was implemented by medical leadership from a suburban-based pediatric (ages 12-25 years) primary care practice in collaboration with a National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) suicide prevention research team. A pilot phase to acclimate office staff to screening procedures preceded data collection. A convenience sample of 271 pediatric medical outpatients was screened for suicide risk. Patients, their parents, and medical staff reported their experiences and opinions of the screening procedures.

RESULTS: Thirty-one (11.4%) patients screened positive for suicide risk, with 1 patient endorsing imminent suicide risk (3% of positive screens; 0.4% of total sample). Over half of the patients who screened positive reported a past suicide attempt. Most patients, parents, and medical staff supported the implementation of suicide risk screening procedures into standard care. A mental health clinical pathway for suicide risk screening in outpatient settings was developed to provide outpatient medical settings with guidance for screening.

CONCLUSIONS: Screening for suicide risk in pediatric primary care is feasible and acceptable to patients, their families, and medical staff. A clinical pathway used as guidance for pediatric health care providers to implement screening programs can aid with efficiently detecting and managing patients who are at risk for suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

youth; mental health clinical pathway; pediatric primary care; suicide risk screening

