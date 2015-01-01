|
Citation
|
Nutbeam T, Kehoe A, Fenwick R, Smith J, Bouamra O, Wallis L, Stassen W. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2022; 30(1): e14.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35248129
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle collisions (MVCs), particularly those associated with entrapment, are a common cause of major trauma. Current extrication methods are focused on spinal movement minimisation and mitigation, but for many patients self-extrication may be an appropriate alternative. Older drivers and passengers are increasingly injured in MVCs and may be at an increased risk of entrapment and its deleterious effects. The aim of this study is to describe the injuries, trapped status, outcomes, and potential for self-extrication for patients following an MVC across a range of age groups.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; Traffic; Emergency Medical Services; Extrication; Older patients; Spinal injury