Carlson Z, Pham S, El-Sokkary J, Apollonio DE. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2022; 17(1): e17.
35248117
BACKGROUND: As of 2021, 21 US states and territories allowed recreational cannabis use. Although previous research has identified an overall increase in prevalence of cannabis use after legalization, it has been less clear how this change will affect different parts of the population, including older adults, and specifically Baby Boomers, born 1946-1964, given their historically higher rates of use and a higher prevalence of comorbid conditions that could be either exacerbated or addressed by cannabis use. In this study we assessed whether implementation of recreational retail sales in California was associated with increased prevalence of cannabis use among Baby Boomers.
Language: en
California; Legislation; Marijuana; Cannabis; Drug