Abstract

Transgender (s) are among the most discriminated and marginalized population majorly in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Being unable to fit in the binary division of gender they are treated harshly as subordinates. In Pakistan, due to lack of acceptance, transgender are forced to leave their homes which compels them to join Hijra communities. In these communities they live under the supervision of a Guru. They face violence of almost every kind whereas the present study focuses symbolic violence and its impact on the social adjustment of transgender. For the purpose of study only those transgender were selected who were beggars and have no other formal means of earning. The concept of symbolic violence used in the study is based on Bourdieu concept of symbolic violence. The results showed that transgender do have considerable social adjustment within their Hijra communities, whereas, in the mainstream society, although, they lack social adjustment due to which they face social, economic and political inequalities, however, they perceive it as natural. This indicated that outside their communities, transgender face symbolic violence in the form of inequalities, subordination and non-inclusive environment that hinders them to become a part of the mainstream society. It is concluded from the present study that transgender being subordinate, have perceived inequalities and subordination as natural and they cannot avoid it. As Bourdieu (Language and symbolic power, 1991) asserted that with the passage of time the subordinate starts perceiving the symbolic violence as natural and unavoidable.

