Abstract

Aim

To assess the prevalence of violence andexperiences of it during clinical placements, among nursing students at a Higher Education Institution (HEI) in Scotland.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey, using an opt-in online questionnaire. Participants: All 950 undergraduate nursing students aged 18+ years were eligible.



METHODS: The survey, with 24 open and closed format questions, was advertised over a 6-week period via the students' virtual learning platform. Potential participants were provided with study information before providing (electronic) informed consent. The questionnaire used was adapted from two other surveys and piloted prior to administration. Open-ended questions were fully transcribed and categorised anddata analysed using SPSS.



RESULTS: There were 138 completed questionnaires (approx. 15% response rate); respondents were mainly female (92%). 77% had experienced verbal or violence directed at them while on placement, most commonly swearing, shouting and insults. 70% of respondents had experienced physical violence, most commonly hitting, grabbing, kicking and spitting. By the fourth year of study, all 10 students who responded (out of 17 enrolled) had experienced violence. In general, patients (with a mental illness) were perceived to be the most likely perpetrators. The five most commonly reported feelings by respondents during the incident were: anxious (65), understanding (58), vulnerable (54), unsafe (50) and scared (45) andthose after the incident were understanding (70), anxious (59), guilty (37), vulnerable (36), incompetent (34). 55 (47.8%) respondents felt supported during this 'significant' incident, 23 (20.0%) were unsure and 28 (24.3%) did not feel supported. There was a trend towards younger respondents and those with fewer years of care experience experiencing more violence.



CONCLUSION: This study indicates that there is a high prevalence of violence experienced by student nurses that can have significant emotional consequences. There is scope to provide more training and support for them to deal with frequent incidents of violence.

