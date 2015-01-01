SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nagin DS. Int. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 31(3): 260-262.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Georgia State University, College of Health and Human Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1057567719850244

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Jeremy Bentham, the father of modern utilitarianism, ranks among the most influential nineteenth century philosophers. Michael Quinn's (2019) essay, "Bentham on Preventive Policing", is a reminder that, in addition, Bentham pioneered what we now call "policy analysis." In so doing, the Quinn essay illustrates that policy analysis, at its best, can also be path breaking scholarship. In this response to Quinn's excellent essay, I have attempted to demonstrate how Bentham's revolutionary ideas about social justice remain as important today as they were two centuries ago.


Language: en

Keywords

crime/delinquency theory; law enforcement/security; police processes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print