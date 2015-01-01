|
Smith K. Int. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 31(4): 369-383.
(Copyright © 2021, Georgia State University, College of Health and Human Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Rural crime continues to be an under-represented area of academia. As a result, much of the methodological guidance tends to stem from health or rural development research, providing general guidance, but lacking the specific considerations of conducting crime and safety research in a rural environment. However, the impact of COVID-19 has led to a wider consideration of online surveys, particularly in rural communities. This paper provides guidance on conducting online crime and safety surveys with the farming community based on the extensive experience of the author in the field of rural criminology.
Language: en
criminology; research methods; rural; surveys