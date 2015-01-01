|
Citation
|
Shultz SR, Taylor CJ, Aggio-Bruce R, O'Brien WT, Sun M, Cioanca AV, Neocleous G, Symons GF, Brady RD, Hardikar AA, Joglekar MV, Costello DM, O'Brien TJ, Natoli R, McDonald SJ. Biomark. Insights 2022; 17: e11772719221081318.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35250259
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Sports-related concussion (SRC) is a common form of brain injury that lacks reliable methods to guide clinical decisions. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) can influence biological processes involved in SRC, and measurement of miRNAs in biological fluids may provide objective diagnostic and return to play/recovery biomarkers. Therefore, this prospective study investigated the temporal profile of circulating miRNA levels in concussed male and female athletes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; mild traumatic brain injury; biomarker; pathophysiology; inflammation; vascular injury