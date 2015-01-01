Abstract

Mahatma Gandhi was an Indian lawyer who became famous for employing non-violent measures to influence change to improve civil rights and liberties. 'Be the change you wish to see in the world' is one of Gandhi's quotes that exemplifies his approach to inspiring change in attitude and behaviour at the individual level. As sports medicine physicians, we should be motivated to action by these words while sport faces one of the most severe threats to athlete health and well-being; harassment and abuse.



Safe sport is defined as an athletic environment that is respectful, equitable and free from any form of harassment and abuse. There are four forms of harassment and abuse in sport: psychological, physical, sexual, and neglect. Harassment and abuse occur across all sports, and at all levels, with increasing risk at the elite level, for child athletes, athletes with a disability and those who identify as LGBTQ+ (lesbian/gay/bisexual/trans-sexual/queer+).1 Prominent cases of harassment and abuse worldwide have shocked sports politicians, the media and advocacy groups to action. Some of the many examples include (i) the Human Rights Watch report on the practice of Taibatsu (corporal punishment) in youth sport in Japan2; (ii) Operation Hydrant (multi-divisional police investigation) in British football involving 849 victims from 340 football clubs, and 300 alleged suspects3; (iii) allegations of systemic sexual abuse in women's basketball in Mali, Africa4 and (iv) the sexual abuse of 256 gymnasts by Dr Larry Nassar in the USA.5



The prevalence of harassment and abuse is difficult to quantify due to severe under-reporting. However, several studies have revealed alarming results that we cannot neglect. For example, a survey including 6124 youth athletes (aged 18-22 years) in Great Britain showed a prevalence of 29% for sexual harassment and 3% for sexual abuse prior to the age of 16.6 Another study showed that 75% of athletes experienced psychological abuse and 25% physical abuse before they turned 16 years.7 A retrospective survey of 4000 athletes in the Netherlands and Belgium identified that during their youth athletic career, 44% had experienced harassment and abuse (14% sexual, 11% physical, 33% psychological abuse)...

