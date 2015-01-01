Abstract

BACKGROUND: Contrary to evidence from the Western literature, cases of filicide in Ghana are mostly unreported because they are rooted in cultural practices and hidden from the general public.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to explore the cultural context of filicide in a rural community. Particularly, to provide an understanding of the spirit child (SC) phenomenon, how the killing of a SC is performed and to provide a general understanding of filicide within a particular context.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Four relatives of a family that engaged in a filicide incident took part in the study. The interviews were conducted in a rural community in Ghana where the incident occurred.



METHODS: Short written narratives were used to explore the experiences and perceptions of relatives whose family engaged in filicide.



RESULTS: Children with severe deformities are likely to be associated with matters of divinity which gives way for the conceptualization of the SC and its attendant filicide. The findings highlight the critical role of traditional healers in rural communities and the consequences of strong community beliefs and expectations that influence parents to commit filicide.



CONCLUSION: The study provides directions for child protection workers to address the stigma parents face for having children with severe deformities and to provide education on child welfare legislation.

