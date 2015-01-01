Abstract

Wild honey has been used for several purposes in South-Asia and Eastern Europe since long ago. One of the commonest is medicinal purposes, especially for gastrointestinal disorders (peptic ulcer disease, dyspepsia, and gastritis), hypertension, and an aphrodisiac (sexual stimulant). However, honey produced from the nectar of few rhododendron species contains a toxin known as grayanotoxin, which acts on the sodium channel and prevents its inactivation leading to vagal activation, causing hypotension and bradycardia. Here, we report a case of 55 years woman who reported to our Emergency Department with complaints of dizziness and vomiting as well as bradycardia and hypotension. Most of the cases of wild honey poisoning resolve within the first 24 h, but in our case, the symptoms persisted for 72 h. So, we must observe patients for 72 h as some cases may last longer. Timely management of the patient can prevent fatal complications.

Language: en