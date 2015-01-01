|
Temple C, Zane Horowitz B. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35253567
INTRODUCTION: Nitrous oxide (N(2)O) is a commonly used inhaled anesthetic that is legal to purchase as a food additive and is popular as a recreational euphoric drug. Abuse causes a functional B12 deficiency, leading to clinical features and imaging consistent with subacute combined spinal cord degeneration (SCD). CASES: Poison Center medical records from four patients are reviewed in this series. Four patients presented with lower extremity weakness, paresthesias and gait abnormalities in the setting of chronic N(2)O abuse. Each reported using 50-150 N(2)O cartridges ("whippets") almost daily for months to years, and reported supplementing with oral B12 at the recommendation of other users and online forums. None reported prior B12 deficiency or dietary restrictions, and none exhibited hematologic abnormalities.
laughing gas; Nitrous oxide; subacute combined degeneration; vitamin B12