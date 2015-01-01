|
Citation
Tekyol D, Akman G, Doğruyol S, Akbaş. Cureus 2022; 14(1): e21758.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
35251829
PMCID
Abstract
Introduction Football [soccer] is the most popular sport in the world with its wide audience and important economic effects. This game is mainly played by professional football players, it is also an activity that is frequently played by non-professionals. Although members of the public mostly engage in this sport as a hobby and to develop a healthy lifestyle, vital injuries, such as head and thorax trauma can also occur during these recreational activities. In this study, our aim was to identify these severe traumas, investigate their causes and mechanisms, and make suggestions to reduce trauma among recreational football players.
Language: en
Keywords
football; sports injury; blunt thoracic trauma; craniofacial trauma; player-to-player contact