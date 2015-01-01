|
Agrawal P, Grab J. Cureus 2022; 14(2): e22728.
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
35251872
Ciguatera fish poisoning (CFP) is a seafood-associated non-infectious condition, caused by Ciguatoxins. It is known to be the most frequently reported cause of seafood-toxin-related illness in the world. CFP can cause a wide range of gastrointestinal, neurological, and cardiovascular symptoms which can last from a few days to a few months. We describe a case of ciguatera fish poisoning (CFP) in South Georgia after ingestion of a fish from the Caribbean Sea. This case report brings the attention of clinicians for early recognition of the condition and appropriate treatment.
poisoning; ciguatera; ciguatoxin; fish; mannitol