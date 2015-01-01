|
Citation
|
Montgomery LT, Dixon S, Mantey DS. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2022; 9(1): 14-22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35251891
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Heavy and prolonged use of cannabis is associated with several adverse health, legal and social consequences. Although cannabis use impacts all U.S. racial/ethnic groups, studies have revealed racial/ethnic disparities in the initiation, prevalence, prevention and treatment of cannabis use and Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD). This review provides an overview of recent studies on cannabis and CUD by race/ethnicity and a discussion of implications for cannabis researchers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Marijuana; Cannabis and race; Cannabis use risk factors; Prevalence of cannabis use; Racial minority cannabis use; Trends in cannabis use