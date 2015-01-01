Abstract

PURPOSE: Heavy and prolonged use of cannabis is associated with several adverse health, legal and social consequences. Although cannabis use impacts all U.S. racial/ethnic groups, studies have revealed racial/ethnic disparities in the initiation, prevalence, prevention and treatment of cannabis use and Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD). This review provides an overview of recent studies on cannabis and CUD by race/ethnicity and a discussion of implications for cannabis researchers.



FINDINGS: The majority of studies focused on cannabis use and CUD among African American/Black individuals, with the smallest number of studies found among Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders. The limited number of studies highlight unique risk and protective factors for each racial/ethnic group, such as gender, mental health status, polysubstance use and cultural identity. SUMMARY: Future cannabis studies should aim to provide a deeper foundational understanding of factors that promote the initiation, maintenance, prevention and treatment of cannabis use and CUD among racial/ethnic groups. Cannabis studies should be unique to each racial/ethnic group and move beyond racial comparisons.

