Abstract

An online survey was conducted to evaluate public perceptions towards an emerging transportation technology, namely the flying car, which is expected to join the existing traffic fleet within the following decades. Responses from 692 survey participants were collected. Approximately 84% of the participants were from the United States, and the remaining 16% were from the rest of the world. The data resulting from the survey include several aspects of public perceptions towards flying cars, as for example: willingness to use and pay for flying cars; willingness to use and pay for flying taxi services; perceptions towards potential benefits and concerns arising from the future use of flying cars; perceptions towards considering residence relocation; and perceptions towards potential security measures to improve operational safety of flying cars. In addition, information relating to several dimensions of driving and travel behaviours and habits, and socio-demographic information of the participants were also collected. The dataset can be used as a baseline to design future surveys on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and flying cars, and to compare consumer perceptions across different regions and during different time periods.

