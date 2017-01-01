Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2017, the Bony Facial Trauma Score (BFTS) was developed to quantify and describe bony trauma of the face.



OBJECTIVE: To compare BFTSs for the need of hospital admission, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, surgery, tracheostomy tube placement, cervical spine (c-spine) injury, and mortality.



METHODS: A retrospective review of patients sustaining bony facial trauma from January 1, 2017 to November 30, 2019 was done. Logistic regression modeling measured the association between BFTS and admission status, need for operative repair, tracheostomy, mortality, ICU admission, and c-spine injury.



RESULTS: Three hundred six patients were included for this analysis. Median BFTS was 3.5 (interquartile range, 5), while the average age was 45.0 years (standard deviation, 22.3). The most common mechanisms of injury were motor vehicle accident (44.8%) and ground-level fall (32.5%). BFTS was found to correlate with the following (p < 0.05): admission (odds ratio [OR] 1.06, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.01-1.13), mortality (OR 1.05, 1.00-1.10), tracheostomy (OR 1.11, 1.07-1.17), operative management (OR 1.16, 1.11-1.22), ICU (OR 1.07, 1.03-1.11), and c-spine injury (OR 1.05, 95% CI 1.03-1.11).



CONCLUSION: A significant correlation was found between BFTS and all the outcomes investigated.

