Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a global problem with multiple long-term adverse effects and public health consequences. In a recent umbrella review, CSA was associated with elevated risks of various negative long-term psychosocial, psychiatric, and physical health outcomes, and the population attributable risk fractions for several common mental health problems were considerable (Hailes et al., 2019). Early findings from the COVID-19 era are causing growing concerns about elevated risks and rates of CSA (Fore, 2021). Therefore, the subject of this Research Topic is ever so important. The aim was to create a multidisciplinary compilation of latest research findings on issues directly or indirectly related to CSA. This aim was achieved: a total of 13 articles from several disciplines address CSA from multiple theoretical and methodological viewpoints. Prevention of CSA and its consequences demands taking into consideration the perspectives and needs of victims and potential victims, perpetrators and potential perpetrators, criminal justice system, social and health care services as well as the context, culture, and society as a whole. The importance of this comprehensive outlook is highlighted by the articles in this issue...

