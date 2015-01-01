Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patient return-to-driving following minor hand surgery is unknown. Through daily text message surveys, we sought to determine return-to-driving after minor hand surgery and the factors that influence return-to-driving.



METHODS: One hundred five subjects undergoing minor hand surgery received daily text messaging surveys postoperatively to assess: (1) if they drove the day before and if so; (2) whether they wore a cast, sling, or splint. Additional patient-, procedure-, and driving-related data were collected.



RESULTS: More than half of subjects, 54 out of 105, returned to driving by the end of postoperative day #1. While patient-related factors had no effect on return-to-driving, significant differences were seen in anesthesia type, procedure laterality, driving assistance, and distance. Return-to-driving was significantly later for subjects who had general anesthetic compared to wide awake local anesthetic with no tourniquet (4 ± 4 days vs 1 ± 3 days, P = 0.020), as well as for bilateral procedures versus unilateral procedures (5 ± 5 days vs 1 ± 3 days, P = 0.046). Lack of another driver and driving on highways led to earlier return-to-driving (P = 0.040 and, P = 0.005, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Most patients rapidly return to driving after minor hand surgery. Use of general anesthetic and bilateral procedures may delay return-to-driving. Confidential real-time text-based surveys can provide valuable information on postoperative return-to-driving and other patient behaviors.

