Reed MK, Guth A, Salcedo VJ, Hom JK, Rising KL. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 103: e103643.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35255392
BACKGROUND: Unintentional drug overdose fatalities due to fentanyl contamination continue to increase. Fentanyl test strip (FTS) use has emerged as a valuable harm reduction strategy to detect the presence of fentanyl in drugs. However, motivation for FTS uptake and context surrounding use have not been well characterized in the literature. This study aimed to capture people who use drugs' (PWUD) lived experiences to understand motivations underlying FTS uptake, ongoing use, and actions after testing.
Drug-checking; Fentanyl; Fentanyl test strips; Harm reduction; Overdose prevention; People who use drugs