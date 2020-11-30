|
Fanai S, Mohammadnezhad M. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2022; 17(1): e2047253.
35249474
|
PURPOSE: Road Traffic Injury (RTI) is major public health concern globally and is excessively affecting vulnerable road users in the pacific Island nations. This study aimed to explore and understand the perception of Public Transport Drivers (PTDs) on risk factors and the existing prevention strategy of RTI in Vanuatu.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; risk factors; Public transport drivers; road traffic injuries; Vanuatu