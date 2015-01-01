SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Courtney D, Hammond CJ, Rizwan B, Giasson S, Gupta M. J. Can. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2022; 31(1): 28-37.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35251194

PMCID

PMC8862599

Abstract

For Clinical Case Rounds for this issue, we asked two child and adolescent psychiatrists who are experts in concurrent disorders to provide short written responses as to their approaching to the clinical scenario described below. We then asked two additional psychiatrists who are experts in ethics to provide a commentary on ideas raised in the case and the responses. We hope you find these thoughtful considerations useful for challenges you may find in your own clinical practice.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print